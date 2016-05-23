© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Danutek pushes 3D AOI activity forward with new staff member

Danutek is experiencing a rapid increase in AOI activity in both Hungary and Romania with specific importance placed on Koh Young’s 3D measurement systems.

With the high level of interest attached to the ongoing and growing 3D AOI activity, Danutek has seen considerable demand in recent months for this innovative technology, the company reports via a press release.



The company has therefore created a new position - an AOI Technical Specialist. Szabolcs Csoka, or Szabi, brings with him a wealth of skill and experience in the AOI industry, which he has worked in for the past 10 years.



Szabi joined Foxconn Hungary in 2006 as a technician in the test and repair department. He was later promoted to the position of test leader and was responsible for AOI programming where he gained experience on Orbotech, TRI and Mirtec systems.



Three years later, in 2009, Szabi joined Mirtec as a central European service engineer responsible for key accounts including Samsung and LG and later took on a broader role supporting all European customers.