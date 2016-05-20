© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Fideltronik laying off in Sweden

Polish EMS-provider Fideltronik is planning layoffs of more than 50 percent of the staff at the Swedish facility in Herrljunga.

This measure affects 55 blue collar employees and 20 officers out of the plants total of 140 employees. The background is that one of the factory's main customers wants to move production to Poland.



CEO of the Swedish unit, Johan Holm, says to local newspaper Alingsås Tidning, that this will not impact the long-term commitment of the company's efforts in Scandinavia.