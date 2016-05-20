© GPV

GPV sets up full-size production in Mexico

The Danish EMS provider GPV wants to get closer to the growing number of customers in the American market. For this purpose, the company has started a factory in Guadalajara.

GPV – which earlier this year was acquired by Schouw & Co. – now starts its own production in an area of 5,000 sq.m in the million city Guadalajara in Mexico. The purpose of this is to strengthen GPV’s opportunities in the North American market, which is right now in high growth, as well as in the Central American markets where especially the Mexican industry shows good progress:



- During the last four to five years we have had a definite focus on gaining a foothold in the American market. This has been achieved to a great extent, so now we are taking the next step by setting up local production. In so doing, we will obtain a lot of advantages – not least logistically and culturally, but indeed also by showing GPV’s presence in the market, says CEO Bo Lybæk from GPV, and he continues:



- The fact that we can now manufacture within the three important time zones, i.e. Asia, Europe and America, also means that overall, we are better equipped to service the leading, global OEM customers.



GPV is already far in the planning process and expects to be able to deliver the first products from Mexico at the end of 2016. From the start-up a full SMT production line is to be established, and in the course of eighteen months, another SMT line is expected put into service.



Towards 2020, Bo Lybæk therefore expects to count around 300 employees in Mexico.