Infineon launches 'IoSense' pilot lines project in Dresden

Today, Infineon launched its pilot line project IoSense for sensors and sensor systems. The project, with strong EU support, will help outline the future of European microelectronics.

Infineon Technologies today launched the pilot line project IoSense for sensors and sensor systems at the Dresden site of Infineon Technologies AG. The project, named IoSense is derived from the “ Internet of Sensors”. Infineon writes that the Internet of Things will require vast quantities of sensors in order to succeed. Cost-effective production of sensor systems is, therefore, a key prerequisite as they enable devices and systems to capture and process the properties of the physical world.



“IoSense will further extend Infineon’s position in the field of sensor technology,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. “Sensor solutions from Infineon in cars make a major contribution to improving road safety. With an increasingly networked world and the Internet of Things, the demand for such sensor solutions will see a dramatic rise. In addition, sensors are increasingly employed in smartphones and lifestyle products. We will benefit from this market growth through new sensor technologies and competitive production methods“.



IoSense is part of ECSEL, the European support program for microelectronics. It is designed to further strengthen Germany and Europe in the production of more flexible, more application-oriented and more cost-effective sensors and sensor systems. For three years, 33 partners from six countries will perform R&D along the entire value chain. The project has a budget of 65 million euros and will be led by Infineon Technologies Dresden GmbH. The EU is supporting the venture within the context of ECSEL with 14.7 million euros. The German state of Saxony and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) will jointly contribute 5.2 million euros to the project.