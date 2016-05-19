© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Fitbit acquires wearable payments technology via Coin

Fitbit, a player in the connected health and fitness market, has acquired wearable payment assets of Coin, a Silicon Valley consumer electronics and financial technology company.

The deal includes key personnel and intellectual property specific to Coin’s wearables payment platform. While there are no plans to integrate Coin’s wearable payments technology into the 2016 Fitbit product roadmap, the acquisition accelerates Fitbit’s ability to develop an active NFC payment solution that could be embedded into future Fitbit devices, broadening its smart capabilities. The acquisition excludes smart payment products, such as Coin 2.0.



“We are focused on making wearable devices that motivate people to reach their health and fitness goals, and that also make their lives easier with the smart features they need most,” said James Park, CEO and co-founder of Fitbit. “Coin has been one of the key innovators in advanced payment solutions. The inclusion of their payment technology into our offerings will further our strategy of making Fitbit products an indispensable part of people's lives."