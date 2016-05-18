© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

Salcomp expands with second manufacturing site in India

Finnish EMS provider Salcomp has decided to set up its second Indian factory in the Noida City, close to Delhi.

According to the company there are three main drivers for expanding manufacturing capacity in India; first, the country has become one of the world’s fastest growing smartphone markets. Secondly, it is important to be close to customers, and following the introduction of import duties on mobile phones and tablets in 2015, many of existing and potential new customers set up manufacturing operations in Northern India. Third, setting up a new domestic tariff area unit optimises import duties now that new regulation is effective also for mobile phone components such as chargers, battery packs and headsets.



“I am pleased to announce that the lease agreement has now been signed for a new factory in Noida. The target is to ramp up the production during coming three months. When the new Noida factory is fully operational, it can produce up to 100 million chargers per annum,” says Mr. Markku Hangasjärvi, President and CEO of Salcomp.



Salcomp’s first Indian factory in Chennai will focus on manufacturing chargers for exports as well as charger related components for the Noida plant and Salcomp's plants in China and Brazil. The new Noida plant will focus on manufacturing chargers and other products for the India domestic market. With expanded footprint in India, the company has positioned itself to expand its business scope also to other mobile phone peripherals such as battery packs, headsets and data cables.