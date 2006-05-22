ON Semi to establish power<br>management operations in China

ON Semiconductor has teamed up with Chinese consumer elctronics company Changhong Group on power management solutions and will jointly with Changhong Group set up a power laboratory.

At the lab the two companies will collaborate in developing efficient power management solutions for LCD TVs, plasma TVs, set-top boxes and air conditioners.



"China has been committed to sustainable development in the country with high efficiency and low power consumption," said David Chow, ON Semiconductor vice president of sales for Asia Pacific, in a statement. "The joint lab with Changhong will enable us to further develop highly efficient and energy-saving power solutions for increasingly sophisticated and feature-rich consumer electronics", he added.