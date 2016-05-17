© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

HP choses Proto Labs to test new 3D printing technology

Digital manufacturer Proto Labs has been selected by HP as a product testing site for the printing and PC giant’s new HP Multi Jet Fusion technology for industrial-grade 3D printing.

Proto Labs is one of several companies HP is collaborating with as a part of the company’s early customer engagement program, which conducts product testing and garners user feedback on the product to help accelerate and advance the technology.



Proto Labs is also significantly expanding its 3D printing capabilities as it moves this summer into a new 77'000 square-feet facility in Raleigh, North Carolina.



“The new HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution looks like a truly exciting leap ahead in industrial-grade 3D printing,” says Rob Connelly, vice president of additive manufacturing for Proto Labs. “We at Proto Labs look forward to collaborating with HP to help develop this new platform that could result in higher productivity and quality at a lower cost.”



“We are pleased to have Proto Labs as a customer, providing its input and manufacturing expertise to help us continue to advance the HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution for our customers,” says Stephen Nigro, president of HP’s 3D printing business.