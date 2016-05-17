© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Akua selects PTI as its manufacturing partner

Akua LLC and Practical Technologies Inc. (PTI) have entered into a contract manufacturing agreement to manufacture electronic conveyance devices and sensors at PTI's Baltimore facilities.

Akua takes IoT devices from leading vendors through a security evaluation, and identifies and mitigates risks to the supply chain. The company then applies any additional security-related processes and firmware control found necessary to secure the device within the IoT environment. Final product integration and testing are done at PTI.



"PTI's strong process control and turnkey manufacturing experience make them the perfect partner to produce IoT devices for customers who require the highest levels of assurance in their supply chains," said Akua CEO Neil Furukawa. "And with our Maryland roots, we think PTI's ability to bring high-tech manufacturing jobs back to the Baltimore area is a real plus."



"PTI is pleased to be working with Akua on their secured logistics devices. We think their security features offer unparalleled leading-edge technology with vast supply chain applications. We're excited to be their partner in serving Akua's global customer base," said PTI President, Dilip Dalvi. "With current worldwide initiatives seeking to take advantage of IoT technologies to solve logistics and customer quality challenges, data protection is an essential part of the total solution."