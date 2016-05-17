© pichetw dreamstime.com

KEGOC to sell 49.9% stake of KazEnergoProvod

KEGOC, the system operator of Unified Power System of Kazakhstan, plans to sell 49.9% stock of KazEnergoProvod LLP in an online auction as part of its privatization plan for 2016-2020.

KazEnergoProvod LLP is located in the city of Semey, East Kazakhstan Oblast. Its core business is manufacturing and sale of ACSR type high-voltage conductors.



The reserve price is KZT 162.9 million – or about EUR 437'000.