Ericsson Nikola Tesla contracted eHealth implementation in Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan have contracted Ericsson Nikola Tesla for the delivery of Health Information Systems Informatization and Inter-Operability Platform.

The contract is worth HRK 150 million (about EUR 20 million) and consist of an advanced software solution and services related to the national healthcare system informatization. The implementation, which includes analysis, design, adjustment to local requirements and installation will last approximately a year, while support services will continue for three years.



This contract will enable the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the related healthcare institutions to introduce international standards and to support key healthcare segment reforms.



The introduction of networked healthcare information system on a national level will result in improved efficiency and quality in managing healthcare system and access to reliable and timely healthcare information. A unified healthcare information system will enable various new services and information regarding healthcare segment to citizens via Patient's Portal, as well as a safer healthcare system of higher quality, and will provide assistance to doctors in clinical decision making.