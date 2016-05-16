© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Alba Elettronica invests to increase productivity

Italian PCB manufacturer, Alba Elettronica, has updated its machine park by investing in a new direct image exposing solution.

Alba Elettronica, based in northern Italy near Venice, went with the direct image exposing solution, Nuvogo 800, by the Israelian company Orbotech. The system is powered by the new MultiWave Laser Technology, which simultaneously generates a multi-wavelength laser beam. The system is designed for throughput of up to 7'000 panels per day.



Since the system doesn't need printing film, start-up time has been drastically reduced – which promotes speed in manufacturing and in changing order, making production and thus increasing productivity, the company states in a press release.



The company also went with the software InSight PCB from Frontline (an Orbotech company) for managing and assessing incoming customer PCB data.



Alba Elettronica also invested in a class 10000 clean room – along side training both operators and technicians – and to guarantee the maximum quality on the panels in the cleanr oom, all the panels are cleaned with a Teknek CM8 contact cleaning system. The cleaning system is able to remove contaminating particles up to 1 micron before be exposed with Nuvogo laser direct image.



All the systems were sold via Jo-Tech, Orbotech's Italian sales representative.