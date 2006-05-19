Fuel cells for mobiles coming closer

In the near future we may have fuel cells in our mobile handsets. The US fuel cell developer MTI Micro has entered an agreement to develop fuel cells for mobile applications.

Samsung has already developed prototypes poered by MTI Micro´s fuel cells based on the Mobion direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) technology. Samsung and MTI Micro jointly announced that they also intend to enter into a product commercialisation agreement.



“Our goal is to make Mobion a standard power source used for powering all types of mobile products, and under this agreement, our work with Samsung on mobile phones and accessory applications will be a major step in achieving that goal", MTI Micro´s CEO Pebg Lim told ElectronicsWeekly.