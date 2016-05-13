© Schaeffler

Schaeffler investing nearly 84 million euros in the USA

The Schaeffler Group is increasing its capacity at two US locations by building new manufacturing halls and administration buildings.

Excavators have already started work in Fort Mill, South Carolina and a June groundbreaking is planned for its expansion in Wooster, Ohio. In total, Schaeffler is creating more than 350 new jobs in the US.



The Schaeffler Group is expanding in North America at its Wooster, Ohio and Fort Mill, South Carolina locations. The automotive supplier is reacting to the increasing global demand for its systems and components by building new manufacturing and administration facilities at both locations – the total value of the investment in the US is EUR 83.6 million.



Schaeffler is investing a total of USD 60 million, the equivalent of approximately EUR 52 million, in its Wooster, Ohio facility. The expansion, which is approximately 8'500 square meters, will include production space, a shipping hall, and offices while creating 250 new jobs. The location in Northeast Ohio designs and manufactures components for automatic transmissions such as torque converters and converter lockup clutches for the automotive industry. The company will break ground in June 2016 and completion is planned for 2017.



Schaeffler is investing USD 36.5 million, the equivalent of about EUR 31.6 million, in the expansion of one of its two plants and the addition of a corporate office building in Fort Mill, South Carolina. The expansion will create additional space for production and the corporate office will include a conference center, offices and a company restaurant. In addition, the plant entrance is being remodeled. More than 100 new jobs will be created in Fort Mill within a short time. The project will be completed and production will launch in the fall of 2017.