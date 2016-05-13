© jirsak dreamstime.com

Note sells operation in Norway

As part of Notte's streamlining process, its unit in Oslo has been sold to Dynamic Precision AS of Norway.

In 2015, the Norwegian operations generated sales of NOK 52 million (EUR 5.6 million), but made a negative contribution to Note's earnings.



"This is a natural step in our strategic direction and streamlining of Note. We are focusing on continuing to increase sales and profitability by investing in markets where we see continued positive growth potential,” commented Stefan Hedelius, CEO and President.