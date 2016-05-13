© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

MikroElektronika partners with Riverdi

MikroElektronika and Riverdi have entered into a mutual cooperation partnership – the parties will work together in the scope of technological solutions exchange regarding their products.

MikroElektronika has obtained a reliable partner who provides TFT modules assembled in MikroE products, including the most significant one – mikromedia HMI.



On the other hand Riverdi gained an access to an expanded development system with Riverdi's click board and Visual TFT software.



According to both companies, this mutual cooperation is a great opportunity to develop and jointly extend commercial activity in new market areas.