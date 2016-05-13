© baloncici dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 13, 2016
Arcam expands in Germany with new sales office
Arcam AB, a supplier of Additive Manufacturing technology, is expanding in Germany with a new sales operation led by Peter Jain and based in Stuttgart.
With long term relationships with clients such as Fruth Innovation Technology, Fraunhofer Institute and Implantcast, Germany is an important market for Arcam today - and holds great potential for the future. The new sales office in Stuttgart will support the company's activities in Germany, providing initially sales and liaison, and further on local support to the German customer base.
”We are happy about this important step in strengthening our presence on the important German market. Peter Jain has a solid background in the machine tool industry, thus bringing important knowledge and contacts to our team”, says Magnus René, CEO of Arcam.
“I am enthusiastic about joining Arcam, being part of the team bringing state-of-the-art additive manufacturing solutions into production. I look forward to leading our German operations for continued growth”, says Peter Jain, Managing Director of Arcam Cad to Metal GmbH.
