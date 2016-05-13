© thales

Thales to supply Scorpion helmets displays to Spanish air force

The Spanish Ministry of Defence will equip the EF-18 with 80 Thales Scorpion Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (HMCS). These HMCS will be installed in the aircraft during the course of 2016 and 2017.

Scorpion is a ‘force multiplier’ system offering full colour symbology (navigation, intelligence, combat and so on.) for both nighttime and daytime missions, in addition to target cueing in potentially degraded visual environments, therefore allowing target designation and allocation of points of interest with the aircraft’s sensors.



Scorpion is interchangeable between helmets/pilots as it is installed directly over standard helmets, allowing the total amount of equipment necessary for the fleet to be reduced, thus favouring maintenance and reducing life-cycle costs.



Thales will be responsible for the viability study, testing phase, integration with test aircraft, qualification support and integration in the fleet. Thales will also be responsible for the development and production of the specific Scorpion configuration for the Spanish EF-18 including ejection safety analysis.