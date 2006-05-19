Intel out AMD in for Dell machines

Computer maker Dell announced that it intends to use AMD processors in its server machines the company is planning to launch during the second half of the year.

Dell´s profit is declining. For its first quarter the company reported sales of 14,2 billion dollars and a profit of 0.33 dollars per share. This is a decline in profit but an improvement in earnings compared to the same period last year which showed a profit of 0.37 dollars per share and revenues of 13.4 billion dollars.