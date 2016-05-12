© blotty dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 12, 2016
Incap's Q1 – in line with expectations
The Group's revenue amounted to EUR 8.7 million in the first quarter, up 47% on the corresponding period of previous year.
The Group's operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.2 million, doubling on the corresponding period (EUR 0.5 million) and being approximately at the same level than on the previous quarter (Oct-Dec 2015: EUR 1.2 million).
Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 0.7 million (EUR 0.6 million). The net profit was decreased by taxes, which amounted to EUR 0.4 million during the period (EUR 0.1 million).
Incap Group's revenue developed favourably both in India and in Estonia. The revenue increased on the corresponding period in 2015 by approximately 47%. The revenue of the first quarter remained somewhat lower than on the preceding quarter, which is typical in the company's business sector. The quotation base is on a good level in both factories of the company, and there are new products coming to the production.
The construction of the expansion of the production facilities in India has started on schedule, and the extension of approximately 2'000 square-meter is planned to be ready at the turn of the years 2016-2017. The construction costs of approximately EUR 1 million will be financed using operating income. New capacity is needed, because the export deliveries of the factory are increasing.
The investment concerns specifically the export operations, which according to the Indian tax legislation have to take place in separate premises. There still is unused capacity in the production facilities for inter-Indian deliveries, allowing future growth, the company states in a press release.
"The first quarter of the year has met with our expectations in all aspects. The construction of the expansion in the Indian factory has begun and the new production facilities are scheduled to be available at the end of the year. In our Estonian factory, the new ERP has been introduced successfully to efficient use, and now also there all resources can be focused on the service of our customers and on the development of production,” said Ville Vuori, President and CEO.
“In order to ensure the long-term growth we will strengthen our sales operations both in Europe and in India. We will continue improving the operational efficiency among others by improving the cooperation between factories and enhancing the material sourcing," he continued.
Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 0.7 million (EUR 0.6 million). The net profit was decreased by taxes, which amounted to EUR 0.4 million during the period (EUR 0.1 million).
Incap Group's revenue developed favourably both in India and in Estonia. The revenue increased on the corresponding period in 2015 by approximately 47%. The revenue of the first quarter remained somewhat lower than on the preceding quarter, which is typical in the company's business sector. The quotation base is on a good level in both factories of the company, and there are new products coming to the production.
The construction of the expansion of the production facilities in India has started on schedule, and the extension of approximately 2'000 square-meter is planned to be ready at the turn of the years 2016-2017. The construction costs of approximately EUR 1 million will be financed using operating income. New capacity is needed, because the export deliveries of the factory are increasing.
The investment concerns specifically the export operations, which according to the Indian tax legislation have to take place in separate premises. There still is unused capacity in the production facilities for inter-Indian deliveries, allowing future growth, the company states in a press release.
"The first quarter of the year has met with our expectations in all aspects. The construction of the expansion in the Indian factory has begun and the new production facilities are scheduled to be available at the end of the year. In our Estonian factory, the new ERP has been introduced successfully to efficient use, and now also there all resources can be focused on the service of our customers and on the development of production,” said Ville Vuori, President and CEO.
“In order to ensure the long-term growth we will strengthen our sales operations both in Europe and in India. We will continue improving the operational efficiency among others by improving the cooperation between factories and enhancing the material sourcing," he continued.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments