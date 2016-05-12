© TMI

Yamaha partners with TMI Control Plus for France

Yamaha Motor IM Europe has entered into a partnership with TMI Control Plus in France to serve its customers in the region and increase its market share.

"Yamaha is very pleased to collaborate with TMI Control Plus, founded in 1992, in France. We are convinced that with their in depth experience, this is a privilege and an opportunity to continue to build up and serve the market in the region." commented Mr. Jérôme Clouet, Yamaha Motor IM Europe’s Area Sales Manager.



He added: "We have the best in class machines and solutions that are now available and accessible thanks to a strong local company who understands Yamaha state of the art technology and the needs of the market. We are very enthusiastic to launch this partnership in France and look forward to the upcoming positive expansion."