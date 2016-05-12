Hyperloop One - Propulsion open air test and new investments

© hyperloop one

Hyperloop One (formerly Hyperloop Technologies) has developed a custom propulsion system and built a very specific test to showcase the trajectory that the company is on.

The company have big plans for the technology, and by the sound of this video – these plans are not happening in the distant future, but a lot closer than one might think according to the company.The company also announced the closing of an USD 80 million Series B Financing with ongoing investments from Series A investors Sherpa Ventures, EightVC, ZhenFund and Caspian Venture Partners. New investors in the Series B round include 137 Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Fast Digital, Western Technology Investment (WTI), SNCF, the French National Rail Company and one of the major forces behind high speed rail in Europe, and GE Ventures.“The overwhelming response we’ve had already confirms what we’ve always known, that Hyperloop One is at the forefront of a movement to solve one of the planet’s most pressing problems,” said Hyperloop One co-founder and Executive Chairman Shervin Pishevar. “The brightest minds are coming together at the right time to eliminate the distances and borders that separate economies and cultures.”The company currently employs more than 150 employees at its innovation campus in Downtown Los Angeles and test and safety site in North Las Vegas, Nevada.Brogan BamBrogan, Hyperloop One co-founder and CTO commented, “Our growing team of incredible engineers is working at full-speed along a proven development process to design, analyze, build and test the hardware and software to make Hyperloop a reality. We are proud to show off our progress today and look forward to meeting more milestones on our way to debuting a full-scale system later this year. No one comes close to our progress in commercializing this revolutionary transportation system.”