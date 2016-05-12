© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

LAI International chooses Arcam's EBM technology

LAI International in the US has selected Arcam Q20plus technology for their Additive Manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

LAI International supplies advanced titanium and other specialty metals products and services to the commercial aerospace, defense, oil & gas and medical device markets. LAI, who purchased their first Arcam Q20 system in 2015, recently placed an order for a second system and are now quickly moving beyond aerospace proof of concept and into production. LAI will be one of the first customers for the recently released Arcam Q20plus.



“We at LAI International are pleased to have selected the Arcam Q20plus system to support our growing aerospace applications for 3D printing and additive manufacturing. The machines build size, speed and material performance makes it a good fit for LAI commercial products. Arcam has proven to be a critical strategic partner to LAI and we look forward to a long term relationship”, says Patrick Gruetzmacher, President of LAI International.



"Our activities in the aerospace industry are growing quickly and we are very happy that LAI International, an important client and tier one supplier to the aerospace industry, are now growing the use of our EBM technology", says Magnus René, CEO of Arcam.