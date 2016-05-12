© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Comtech receives $7.0 million contract

Comtech Telecommunications' subsidiary, Comtech Systems, has received an order from a foreign prime contractor for approximately USD 7.0 million to design and install a number of fixed troposcatter terminals.

The systems will be used by a foreign military end-customer for communications between off-shore islands.



Dr. Stanton Sloane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., commented, "This contract award demonstrates the importance of troposcatter technologies in the communications toolkit for modern militaries. Our troposcatter systems provide a unique low latency, beyond line of sight (BLOS) communications backhaul capability. Inherent system flexibility and scalability satisfy a wide variety of operational requirements, as well. Equipment being acquired under this contract includes Comtech’s world renowned troposcatter radio terminals equipped with our high-power solid state amplifiers.”