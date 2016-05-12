© pichetw dreamstime.com

ABB acquires SVIA automation solutions

ABB has acquired SVIA, a provider in the market of robot automation cells for machine tending.

SVIA, headquartered in Jönköping, Sweden, builds automated solutions for machine tending processes, using robots to feed components to lathes and mills, and to secondary processes like assembly, washing and part marking. SVIA has a portfolio of over 800 machine tending cell solutions which integrate robotic automation to increase the productivity, flexibility and quality of manufacturing.



The acquisition expands ABB’s machine tending portfolio with a wider variety of advanced and vision-integrated applications for industries including automotive, plastics and electronics, such as smart phone manufacturing.



“SVIA’s pioneering automation solutions fit perfectly into ABB’s leading global Robotics business unit. SVIA already uses ABB robots across its innovative portfolio of machine tending solutions. We co-developed ABB’s FlexMT robot automation cell which can increase machine tool utilization by up to 90 percent, compared to 50 percent utilization with manual machine tending,” said Pekka Tiitinen, President of ABB’s Discrete Automation and Motion division.



“Together, we will enhance growth through our strong commitment to customer focus and by providing integrated, complete solutions based on the IoTSP. This approach has been the cornerstone of SVIA’s success and is a key part of ABB’s Next Level growth strategy,” he continued.



SVIA will become part of the Robotics business unit of ABB’s Discrete Automation and Motion division, and its global application center for machine tending.