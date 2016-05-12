© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Kitron receives communications order from Kongsberg

Kitron has received a NOK 37 million (EUR 3.9 million) order from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS for military communications equipment.

Kitron will supply various communications products, and production will be done by Kitron in Arendal. The contract has a value for Kitron of NOK 37 million, and deliveries will take place in 2016 and 2017. The equipment to be supplied is related to an existing contract for deliveries to Hungary.



Harald Ånnestad, President of Kongsberg Defence Systems, said: "We are very satisfied once again to be able to award a major order to Kitron. The last twelve months we have placed orders totaling 157 MNOK to Kitron for advanced tactical communications equipment. This shows the importance of the Defence portfolio to maintain highly advanced electronics production in Norway."



"The recent contract with the NATO member Hungary is an excellent example of how the Norwegian tactical communications cluster is able to compete and win defence orders in the face of tough international competition," Ånnestad continued.