© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Mekoprint acquires activities from CPM Manufacturing A/S

As of May 11, 2016, Mekoprint A/S has acquired all business activities of CPM Manufacturing A/S, baased in Hornslet (Denmark).

The acquisition includes not only customer, inventory and order book, but also 40 employees. The aim is the continuation of CPM Manufacturing A/S, which was placed into insolvency proceedings by the Court in Randers on May 4, 2016.



"Customers and processes from CPM Manufacturing A/S fits very well into our Mekoprint Mechanics division with high demands on everything from laser cutting and punching to welding and surface treatment", says Anders Kold, CEO of Mekoprint.