Hectronic gets order worth 26 million SEK

Hectronic, a specialist in embedded PC development and manufacturing, secures an order worth 26 million SEK with a Nordic customer within the broadcasting industry for development and production of a custom made embedded computer system.

The system is the second generation embedded computer developed by Hectronic for the customer in the many years of cooperation with the customer. Delivery of the first systems will start in Q3 2016.



The system is specifically developed to deliver high performance in a small package and has been made full custom to meet the requirements of the customer. ”This is further proof that many customers asks for Hectronics excellence regarding system design” says Anders Rundqvist, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hectronic.