Obducat receives order for a Microcluster system

Swedish Obducat's subsidiary, Solar-semi GmbH, a leading supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has received an order from a European customer for the supply of a Microcluster 775 Developer system.

The order value amounts to approximately SEK 4.4 million. The Microcluster system will be used in high volume manufacturing of high precision parts being used in the security printing, medical device, electronics and fine mechanical parts industry.



The fully automated Micro cluster system has been configured for large substrate high performance resist developing. The Microcluster system is planned to be delivered third quarter 2016.