© hanza Electronics Production | May 10, 2016
Hanza focused on profitability
Hanza Holding AB reported net sales increase of 27 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. The company reported profitable growth, with significant improvement in earnings and additional new customer projects.
First quarter 2016 financial summary
Erik Stenfors, Hanza’s CEO, comment on the report:
"Our acceleration program 'Frontrunner', which we introduced at the beginning of 2015 continues to give results. We now see the fifth consecutive quarter of increasing profitability and for the first quarter 2016 we reached an operating margin of 3.7 percent. Furthermore, the capital structure is continuously improving and the equity ratio increased to 34 percent, compared with 23 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2015."
"At the beginning of 2016, we delivered yet another MIGTM analysis, which led to a contract where we will implement a customized optimization of the customer's manufacturing process. For Hanza it will result in annual manufacturing exceeding SEK 30 million, starting in the second quarter of 2016. We expect to receive further MIGTM projects during 2016."
"We will continue to develop Hanza focusing on profitable growth and reduced debt in 2016. This means, among other things, continued efforts to develop our manufacturing clusters and to complete the synergies following the acquisition of Metalliset."
- Net sales increased by 27 percent to 338.6 million (266.0)
- Excluding acquired and divested operations, the growth was 9 percent
- Operating profit from the operational business areas amounted to SEK 14.5 million (-2.7).
- EBIT amounted to SEK 12.5 million (-4.6)
- Profit after tax amounted to SEK 5.4 million (-7.6),
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 5.7 million (-15.3)
