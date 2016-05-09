© whirlpool (illustration purpose only!)

Whirlpool with USD 80M investment in Ohio

Whirlpool announced significant investments at two of the company's manufacturing facilities in Ohio.

The home appliance manufacturer is breaking ground on a USD 40 million expansion project at its Findlay operations and held a ribbon cutting to mark completion of another USD 40 million project to expand operations at its Greenville, Ohio, facility.



Whirlpool Corporation announced the USD 40.6 million investment in operations at its Findlay dishwasher-manufacturing facility located in Findlay in February. The plant will add 86'400 square feet to the existing facility and anticipates adding approximately 50 new jobs. The expansion will provide additional assembly capacity and material space.



A project to invest in and double the size of Whirlpool's Greenville operations was announced in 2014. Whirlpool produces KitchenAid brand stand mixers and attachments, hand mixers and blenders at the Greenville facility, which has been in operation since 1942. The facility employs more than an estimated 1'200 people. Production of the stand mixer doubled at the Greenville facility 2009-2014.



"These investments in our manufacturing facilities are examples of our ongoing commitment to American manufacturing and reinforce our belief that the state of Ohio serves as a manufacturing center of excellence for appliances," said James Keppler, Vice President Integrated Supply Chain & Quality Whirlpool Corporation. "As we celebrate the completion of our Greenville expansion, we're proud to break ground at our Findlay facility today and continue to invest in U.S. manufacturing and jobs."