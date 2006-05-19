Finland the only chip market<br>that declined in Q1

Another poitive signal came in regarding the European chip market. The sales of chips in Europe rose by 15 percent in average during the first quarter 2006. That is the best growth since 2004.

Gartner forecasted that 2006 will show a growth of about 10.5 percent in the chip market and DMASS now reported brilliant figures for the chip sales in the first quarter. The Finnish market was the only one that showed a decline. The Finnish chip market declined by 13.7 percent and that could according to DMASS be explained by the continuing transfer of production to lower cost regions. In Sweden the chip sales grew by 23 percent to reach 50.5 MEUR and in markets like Czech Rep., Russia, Denmark, Spain and Israel the chip sales grew by between 22 and 69 percent. One of the largest markets in Europe, Germany, grew by 21 percent to reach 439 MEUR.



The signal processors, who rose 38.8 percent, was the specific product category that grew most.