Jouni Toijala is new CEO at Innokas Medical

Jouni Toijala has been appointed as new CEO of Innokas Medical. He joins Innokas from Symbio Finland Oy, where he has been holding Managing Director position since 2012.

"As Toijala has a very strong R&D and leadership background, he brings a strong vision of developing and leading Innokas Design Services business as well as customer-oriented procedures to further strengthen Innokas practices", a press release states. Toijala’s first day at Innokas was April 18, 2016, and his main location is at Innokas Medical Helsinki office.