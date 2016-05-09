© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Harris to modernize military enterprise SATCOM terminals

Harris Corporation has received USD 41 million in orders for production, spare parts, depot, and installation of advanced satellite communications terminals under the U.S. Army's Modernization of Enterprise Terminals (MET) program.

Harris fixed-site terminals and hardened transportable terminals provide dual X and Ka-band access to the new Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) network as well as legacy satellite constellations. The next-generation military satellite communications terminals will provide the backbone for high-priority military communications and missile defense systems.



Harris is the prime contractor for the MET IDIQ contract, which was awarded in 2009 and has a ceiling value of USD 800 million, including a five-year base period and a five-year option period. The latest orders bring the total MET orders Harris has been awarded to USD 516 million.



“MET’s state-of-the-art multiband terminals will provide critical communications and situational awareness capabilities for U.S. decision-makers and military personnel deployed worldwide,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. "Harris has supported the warfighter with high-performance, cost-effective military satellite communications capabilities for decades, and we are committed to continue this support through the MET program.”