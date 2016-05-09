© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Toshiba nominates new CEO

The company has nominated Satoshi Tsunakawa, former CEO of Toshiba's medical business, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

The new President and CEO will succeed Mr. Masashi Muromachi, and the appointment needs approval at the board meeting following the ordinary general meeting of the shareholders in late June this year. The decision was made on the basis that a series of business restructuring initiatives is on track, and that the company should move forward to focus on growth with a new management team.