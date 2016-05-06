© ginasanders dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 06, 2016
Takata recalls 40 million airbag inflators
Takata Corporation, a supplier of automotive safety systems, is via its subsidiary, TK Holdings, recalling all non-desiccated frontal airbag inflators containing phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) in the US.
The new recall refers to airbag inflators that are not covered by previous recalls. In a statement the company says that it is not aware of any ruptures – in the field or in testing – in the inflator products in would be covered by this new order. Nonetheless, the company has agreed to accept and support the expanded recalls respecting Takata’s and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) shared interest towards future safety and restoring public confidence.
Research and analysis by several independent engineering organizations has supported Takata’s previous findings that certain inflator ruptures are caused by a combination of long-term exposure to high heat, absolute humidity and temperature cycling. With these expanded recalls, all non-desiccated frontal inflators will be under recall in the US. The vast majority of the frontal inflators Takata produces today contain desiccant, a drying agent that acts as a mitigant against these environmental effects. Manufacturing variability may also pay a role in the inflator failures, and certain vehicle models have been shown to have a much higher incident rate than others.
Takata will be filing Defect Information Reports (DIRs) for all non-desiccated frontal airbag inflators not currently under recall in five stages, according to model years and the geographic regions where the vehicles are registered, focusing first on older vehicles in regions of high heat and absolute humidity.
Takata estimates that there will be approximately 35 – 40 million airbag inflators covered by these new DIRs, primarily passenger-side inflators. Almost all driver-side non-desiccated frontal airbag inflators are already under recall. The first DIR, which will be filed on May 16, 2016, will cover approximately 14 million inflators. The expanded recalls also include certain non-desiccated frontal airbag inflators which have been provided as replacement parts in the past.
Takata has been in close consultation with NHTSA regarding the severe challenges it will face in supplying replacement parts for the expanded recalls. It has been determined that such issues will be further discussed and resolved through the Coordinated Remedy Program together with NHTSA and the vehicle manufacturers.
Research and analysis by several independent engineering organizations has supported Takata’s previous findings that certain inflator ruptures are caused by a combination of long-term exposure to high heat, absolute humidity and temperature cycling. With these expanded recalls, all non-desiccated frontal inflators will be under recall in the US. The vast majority of the frontal inflators Takata produces today contain desiccant, a drying agent that acts as a mitigant against these environmental effects. Manufacturing variability may also pay a role in the inflator failures, and certain vehicle models have been shown to have a much higher incident rate than others.
Takata will be filing Defect Information Reports (DIRs) for all non-desiccated frontal airbag inflators not currently under recall in five stages, according to model years and the geographic regions where the vehicles are registered, focusing first on older vehicles in regions of high heat and absolute humidity.
Takata estimates that there will be approximately 35 – 40 million airbag inflators covered by these new DIRs, primarily passenger-side inflators. Almost all driver-side non-desiccated frontal airbag inflators are already under recall. The first DIR, which will be filed on May 16, 2016, will cover approximately 14 million inflators. The expanded recalls also include certain non-desiccated frontal airbag inflators which have been provided as replacement parts in the past.
Takata has been in close consultation with NHTSA regarding the severe challenges it will face in supplying replacement parts for the expanded recalls. It has been determined that such issues will be further discussed and resolved through the Coordinated Remedy Program together with NHTSA and the vehicle manufacturers.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments