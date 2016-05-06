© joegough dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric recovering from the earthquakes

Mitsubishi Electric was one of the companies that was affected by the earthquakes that hit the Kumamoto prefecture in April. The company has now provided an update on the situation.

The status of Mitsubishi Electric's factories in the semiconductor and device business affected by earthquakes in Kumamoto, as of May 2, 2016:



According to a statement by the company both clean rooms resumed operations on April 27 and are currently working. Regarding the production equipment, recovery efforts are continued to resume production partially.



At the company's Power Device Works business – the Wafer factories in the Koshi area – the company is putting in efforts to resume production partially on May 9. The



At the company's LCD factory: Melco Display Technology in the Shisui area, the company is working to resume production partially on May 20. and as stated before the clean room is already up and running.



At the company's high-frequency and optical device factories: Melco Advanced Device Co. in Isahaya, Nagasaki, Operations are running as usual without any problem.