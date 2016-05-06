© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Electrolube expands its USA operation

Electrolube has recently assigned Bruce Ward, Electrolube’s Export Manager, to take on new responsibility for the East Coast of North America due to a recent increase in demand in the USA.

Bruce has worked at Electrolube over the past 4 years, largely on developing markets in Asia and the Middle East, and has former experience of directly handling key accounts in automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, electronics and Industrial manufacturing across the USA and Canada from his previous Sales Manager position in Lewisville, Texas.



Supporting Electrolube’s USA Business Manager, Randi Gates, and his team who are located at the company’s established USA operation in Texas, Bruce will assist with further expanding the Electrolube range of conformal coatings, contact lubricants, cleaning materials, thermal management products, encapsulation resins and service and maintenance aids into areas across the East Coast of North America, where he has an established network of contacts and experience.