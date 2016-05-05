© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 05, 2016
Harris Corporation receives $12 million order
Harris Corporation has received a USD 12 million order to upgrade the U.S. Air Force’s tactical radios currently used to provide multiband communications on Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.
Harris will supply Falcon III® AN/PRC-152A Wideband Networking Handheld Radios, which deliver simultaneous secure voice and high-speed networked data and feature internal GPS capabilities for situational awareness.
The radios use the next-generation Harris Adaptive Networking Wideband Waveform (ANW2). They also feature a highly portable design that creates efficiencies in space-constrained, vehicular environments.
"Harris Falcon radios have contributed to the success of MRAP missions by providing robust, reliable connectivity in all types of terrain,” said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems. “This latest order will put the newest generation of networking waveforms into the hands of Air Force Security Forces, Civil Engineers and Tactical Air Control Party personnel.”
The award was received during the third quarter of Harris’ 2016 fiscal year.
