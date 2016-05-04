© asteelflash Electronics Production | May 04, 2016
'I'm not just a manufacturing provider, I'm a service provider'
Asteelflash is one of the bigger – Europe-based – EMS companies out there that operate on a global scale. But the being big isn't the impressive thing here, keeping the right level of focus on each of its customers is.
Neil Mincher, the General Manager of Asteelflash UK Division, gave Evertiq some insight in how an EMS-provider of the size of Asteelflash separates itself from the rest.
We've left 2015 behind us and we slowly (but surely) get a feel for what the new year will have to offer. But looking back, how was the year for Asteelflash?
“Asteelflash won 3 places in the Global TOP 50 EMS providers (MMI) in 2015, with revenue growing compare to 2014. From a UK point of view we did reasonably well and results were pretty much as expected. The market is still quite vulnerable and volatile in certain segments and — sure we did experience some of that, but we recovered in other segments.”
“We do really – if you look at our segmentation today we've got industrial, communication, data transfer, monitoring systems and sensors. Here in the UK we predominantly manufacture for the sectors Security Products, but also secure products, and Aerospace.”
How do you differentiate yourself from the competition? Production for such a diverse portfolio could be seen as lacking a clear focus.
According to Mr. Mincher there is a long and a short answer. “I'm not just a manufacturing provider, I'm a service provider.” However, the long one provides a few more layers.
“What that means is that quality has to be a key point. And quality can make an appearance at any stage of the process really; in the final product, how you interact with a customer or how you respond to changes. Manufacturing is just a part of that service. But quality, service and on-time delivery have to be paramount.”
He goes on to explain that this is – or should be – one of the most important factors, regardless of which segment you are delivering to. You have to be able to offer a quality service.
“It's all about the rules of engagement with the customer. Right from the start we work closely with new customers; to make sure that those rules are clearly defined and known. You need to be close to your customers. And I believe that this is in fact a differentiation. We do get involved, even general managers get involved.”
We're already in 2Q/2016. Can you make out any general trends for the rest of the year?
“I think there is a lot of visibility for monitory systems as of late. With the ageing of our population we see an increased demand and need for monitory systems. This can range from wristbands for patients suffering from Alzheimer or other care products. We already manufacture for this segment, but it becomes clear that there is an increased demand for the wristband type of technology. It is an exciting new technology.”
Business-wise, how is the year looking for AsteelFlash?
“We do see a softening in the market when it comes to certain segments. However, we are projecting a 10 percent YoY growth.”
“We make sure to engage with customers that we can accompany on the long-term and with which we can establish real partnerships. It is very important that the roadmap fits between our customers and us.”
Asteelflash UK has customers with a strong UK presence that require a well-oiled global supply chain and a global reach. Others may think and operate regionally and still others want to think globally while acting on a local level.
We've left 2015 behind us and we slowly (but surely) get a feel for what the new year will have to offer. But looking back, how was the year for Asteelflash?
“Asteelflash won 3 places in the Global TOP 50 EMS providers (MMI) in 2015, with revenue growing compare to 2014. From a UK point of view we did reasonably well and results were pretty much as expected. The market is still quite vulnerable and volatile in certain segments and — sure we did experience some of that, but we recovered in other segments.”
"Quality, service and on-time delivery have to be paramount"The UK side of the group dabbles in quite a few segments. This, I guess, provides a few more legs to stand on?
“We do really – if you look at our segmentation today we've got industrial, communication, data transfer, monitoring systems and sensors. Here in the UK we predominantly manufacture for the sectors Security Products, but also secure products, and Aerospace.”
How do you differentiate yourself from the competition? Production for such a diverse portfolio could be seen as lacking a clear focus.
According to Mr. Mincher there is a long and a short answer. “I'm not just a manufacturing provider, I'm a service provider.” However, the long one provides a few more layers.
“What that means is that quality has to be a key point. And quality can make an appearance at any stage of the process really; in the final product, how you interact with a customer or how you respond to changes. Manufacturing is just a part of that service. But quality, service and on-time delivery have to be paramount.”
He goes on to explain that this is – or should be – one of the most important factors, regardless of which segment you are delivering to. You have to be able to offer a quality service.
“It's all about the rules of engagement with the customer. Right from the start we work closely with new customers; to make sure that those rules are clearly defined and known. You need to be close to your customers. And I believe that this is in fact a differentiation. We do get involved, even general managers get involved.”
We're already in 2Q/2016. Can you make out any general trends for the rest of the year?
“I think there is a lot of visibility for monitory systems as of late. With the ageing of our population we see an increased demand and need for monitory systems. This can range from wristbands for patients suffering from Alzheimer or other care products. We already manufacture for this segment, but it becomes clear that there is an increased demand for the wristband type of technology. It is an exciting new technology.”
Business-wise, how is the year looking for AsteelFlash?
“We do see a softening in the market when it comes to certain segments. However, we are projecting a 10 percent YoY growth.”
“We make sure to engage with customers that we can accompany on the long-term and with which we can establish real partnerships. It is very important that the roadmap fits between our customers and us.”
Asteelflash UK has customers with a strong UK presence that require a well-oiled global supply chain and a global reach. Others may think and operate regionally and still others want to think globally while acting on a local level.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments