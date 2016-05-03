© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

KEBA expands its presence in China – opens new branch office

KEBA Industrieautomation has been operating in China for approximately 13 years – now the company is expanding its presence with another location in the country.

The Austrian company's fourth location in the country is located in Jinan, between Shanghai and Beijing. Jinan is somewhat of a production base for Chinese mechanical engineering and thus a strategically important region for KEBA. In addition to Jinan, KEBA is represented by its own branch offices in Ningbo, Guangzhou and Shanghai.



Outside of the market for equipment manufacturers, the company is eyeing the Chinese robotics market – which is increasingly becoming more important for KEBA. The Chinese robotics market is poised to grow the most in the years to come, aside from the USA, Germany and Japan, the company writes in a press statement.