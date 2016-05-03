© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

CyberOptics receives order for 3D MRS-enabled sensors

CyberOptics has received an USD 800'000 order for 3D MRS-enabled sensors from a major new OEM customer for a general metrology application.

CyberOptics recently reported strong first quarter sales growth and earnings driven by demand for sensors and inspection systems based upon its unique 3D sensing technology. Revenues from this order are anticipated later this year.