Eurocircuits completes second building in Hungary

Back in 2014 the company planned to expand and extend the housing for its Eurocircuits kft facility in Eger. Following preparations in 2015, construction started in July 2015.

The company completed the construction on March 31 2016 and is now busy furnishing it.



The new, 1'980 square-meter large building has two floors. The basement is a solid concrete construction with 30 centimeter brick walls and 12 centimeter thermal insulation. The basement is 890 square-meter large and serves as stock, logistic area, server room and technical installation. The upper level feature offices, the kitchen and serves as the production area, the company writes in a blog post.



The entire building is managed by a Building Management System that takes control over the fire detection, the access control, the camera system and the heating and cooling as well as the energy management. The roof of the building is filled with solar collectors for hot water and 34KW strong solar cells. The total investment was EUR 1.35 million.