© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Jorma Wiitakorpi is new CEO of Efore

Jorma Wiitakorpi has been appointed CEO of Efore Plc on April 29, 2016. Wiitakorpi's CEO agreement is in force for a specific term.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Päivi Marttila: "Efore has had profitability challenges and the development of the net sales especially during the latter part of the year 2015 was disappointing. In the end of last year, the company published a new strategy which cornerstones are efficient cost base, empowering competent employees, evolving game changing technologies and expanding selected markets. According to the new strategy we have initiated discussions on outsourcing of manufacturing as well as manufacturing support functions at the Suzhou plant in China. The target is to finalize the outsourcing negotiations by the beginning of Q3/2016. Therefore, we are very pleased to welcome Jorma Wiitakorpi, who has firm, diverse and international experience as a business director, as the CEO for the company. He has executed various successful completions of turnaround projects and implementation of new strategies. I believe he will bring the necessary skills and experience for the execution of Efore's strategic objectives."



CEO Jorma Wiitakorpi: "Efore has good, long-term customer relationships and well-functioning R&D operations, which ensure high-quality products also going forward. These elements form a good foundation for success in the future. Efore's strategy was remodeled in 2015. Now it is essential that we truly are capable of implementing the strategy to be a part of every person's daily actions at Efore. We have to improve the structure of the company to be yet more cost-effective and adaptable in order to ensure, that also in future we will be able to provide our customers with high-quality solutions and products."