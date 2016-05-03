© powerbox_

Powerbox expands with German acquisition

Powerbox has acquired the privately-held German power supply manufacturer Eplax.

The acquisition strengthens Powerbox custom-power capabilities, addressing its four major markets – industrial, medical, railway/transportation, and defence – for which the company designs and distributes premium power conversion solutions for systems requiring high reliability.



“Powerbox and Eplax have a long history in serving some of the world’s most demanding industries with high quality customized power solutions, bringing simplicity into complex power applications” said Martin Sjöstrand, Powerbox C.E.O. “We are thrilled by this acquisition, which by adding Eplax expertise and skilled employees to the Powerbox Group will benefit all of our customers and support the company’s strategy of bringing simplicity and quality into complex power systems.”



“The previous long lasting working partnership between Powerbox and Eplax has already shown that the combined competences and assets have been valued by our common customers. Together we offer the marketplace leading technical and cost-optimized solutions” said Andreas Mielke, Eplax co-owner. “I’m convinced that with our enhanced worldwide sales presence, in combination with a strong R&D capability and standard portfolio range, we can jointly exploit the full potential of our capabilities to achieve further success in the market place.”