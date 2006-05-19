Electronics Production | May 19, 2006
Hewlett-Packard<br>Gains in Q1 PC Market Share
Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP) gained more than 1 percentage point of share in the PC market in the first quarter of 2006 compared to the same period one year ago, according to a newly-issued preliminary ranking from iSuppli Corp.
HP's market-share gains underscore the company's strong first-quarter financial performance announced Tuesday, which revealed it achieved revenue and earnings that beat analysts' estimates. The company credited rising PC sales for its strong performance.
HP shipped 8.5 million PCs in the first quarter of 2006, up 21.5 percent from 6.98 million in the first quarter of 2005. The company's market share rose to 14.8 percent during the first quarter, up 1.1 percentage points from 13.7 percent during the same period in 2005.
HP closed its market-share gap with PC leader Dell Inc. to just 2 percentage points, down from 3.3 points in the first quarter of 2005. Dell shipped 9.6 million PCs during the first quarter, giving it a market share of 16.8 percent. This share is down 0.2 percentage points from the first quarter of 2005.
For HP to take market share away from Dell is a notable development, considering that the trend has been in the opposite direction in recent years. HP benefited from strong sales of mobile PCs during the quarter. Worldwide mobile-PC shipments were up 41 percent in the first quarter of 2006 compared to the same period in 2005.
"HP achieved very strong growth in the first quarter compared to 2005," said Matthew Wilkins, senior analyst with iSuppli. "However, it did not manage to topple archrival Dell from its number-one position in the overall first-quarter PC rankings."
The table attached presents iSuppli's preliminary ranking of the world's top-five PC suppliers in the first quarter.
With shipments of 57.4 million units, up 12.8 percent from 50.9 million in the first quarter of 2005, the PC industry's first-quarter performance came as a welcome positive note following disappointments including the delay Microsoft Corp.'s Windows Vista operating system and the sub-par financial results from Intel Corp.
Most of the growth was generated by the mobile-PC segment, with desktop PC shipments expanding by only 3 percent in the first quarter of 2006 compared to the same period in 2005.
While worldwide PC shipments in the first quarter were down compared to the fourth quarter, this is a typical seasonal pattern for the market. Shipments declined by 8.5 percent in the first quarter from 62.7 million units in the fourth quarter.
While the market has been focusing on the strong performance of HP and its market-share fight with Dell, the real star of the first-quarter PC market was number-four supplier Acer.
"Acer's PC shipments were up 41 percent compared to the first quarter of 2005, and the company has steadily grown market share for the past five quarters," Wilkins noted.
Acer also closed its market-share gap with number-three PC maker Lenovo.
HP shipped 8.5 million PCs in the first quarter of 2006, up 21.5 percent from 6.98 million in the first quarter of 2005. The company's market share rose to 14.8 percent during the first quarter, up 1.1 percentage points from 13.7 percent during the same period in 2005.
HP closed its market-share gap with PC leader Dell Inc. to just 2 percentage points, down from 3.3 points in the first quarter of 2005. Dell shipped 9.6 million PCs during the first quarter, giving it a market share of 16.8 percent. This share is down 0.2 percentage points from the first quarter of 2005.
For HP to take market share away from Dell is a notable development, considering that the trend has been in the opposite direction in recent years. HP benefited from strong sales of mobile PCs during the quarter. Worldwide mobile-PC shipments were up 41 percent in the first quarter of 2006 compared to the same period in 2005.
"HP achieved very strong growth in the first quarter compared to 2005," said Matthew Wilkins, senior analyst with iSuppli. "However, it did not manage to topple archrival Dell from its number-one position in the overall first-quarter PC rankings."
The table attached presents iSuppli's preliminary ranking of the world's top-five PC suppliers in the first quarter.
With shipments of 57.4 million units, up 12.8 percent from 50.9 million in the first quarter of 2005, the PC industry's first-quarter performance came as a welcome positive note following disappointments including the delay Microsoft Corp.'s Windows Vista operating system and the sub-par financial results from Intel Corp.
Most of the growth was generated by the mobile-PC segment, with desktop PC shipments expanding by only 3 percent in the first quarter of 2006 compared to the same period in 2005.
While worldwide PC shipments in the first quarter were down compared to the fourth quarter, this is a typical seasonal pattern for the market. Shipments declined by 8.5 percent in the first quarter from 62.7 million units in the fourth quarter.
While the market has been focusing on the strong performance of HP and its market-share fight with Dell, the real star of the first-quarter PC market was number-four supplier Acer.
"Acer's PC shipments were up 41 percent compared to the first quarter of 2005, and the company has steadily grown market share for the past five quarters," Wilkins noted.
Acer also closed its market-share gap with number-three PC maker Lenovo.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments