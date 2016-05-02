© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Atoo new Panasonic representative for France

Panasonic Corporation has chosen Atoo Electronics as its representative on the French market for the range of SMD placement machines.

Atoo Electronics – a part of the Z7 Group and distributor of electronically equipments – will be the only Panasonic representative for the French market covering the company's screen printer machines, SMD placement machines and odd-form components placement machines, Atoo writes in a press release.