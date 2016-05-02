© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Saab receives support and maintenance for Helicopter 15

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, regarding continued delivery of complete support and maintenance for Helicopter 15, for the years 2018 and 2019.

The order includes support and maintenance of all 20 helicopters including materiel and technical personnel, base staff in the form of management, planning and administration, logistics and materiel provision as well as on-call services in the form of additional technical personnel and services.



"Our ability to deliver a complete commitment to the support and maintenance of Helicopter 15 enables us to contribute to a high operational availability of our customer," says Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab business area Support and Services.



Helicopter 15 currently operates from two bases in Sweden, Linköping and Ronneby. Linköping is the main base for maintenance, inspections and repairs, meaning that the majority of Saab's support and maintenance resources will be based there, including technicians, mechanics and base staff.