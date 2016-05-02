© teleplan

New chief executive officer at Teleplan

Gotthard Haug, Teleplan’s Chief Executive Officer will step down on 15 May 2016. Francois Lacombe will succeed him and take over the responsibilities as CEO of Teleplan from September 2016 onwards.

Gotthard Haug has been the CEO of Teleplan since 2009 and prior to this he has worked as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2004.



“After 12 years being with the Company it is time for change. The Company is in good shape and a solid base has been laid for future growth. So from a CEO perspective a good moment to hand Teleplan over to a new CEO,” commented Gotthard Haug his step down.



Francois Lacombe takes on the position as the company's leader with deep roots in the after-market service industry. Prior to joining Teleplan he worked as Senior Vice President Logistics and Repair at Ingram Micro. Before that Francois was CEO of ANOVO. Previously he held various senior management positions with Accenture, General Electric or Kuehne + Nagel.



“As a veteran in the reverse logistics and repair space, I have been watching from a distance the impressive development of Teleplan over the years. I feel honoured to have been chosen to lead such a respected team of professionals, and to serve Teleplan’s prestigious list of customers. I am looking forward to writing a new chapter in the history of Teleplan and to continue to deliver supply chain and after-market service excellence to Telelan’s customers”, commented Francois Lacombe on his new role.