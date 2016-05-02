© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

TM Robotics partners with M.A.P Services to sell Toshiba robots

TM Robotics and Toshiba Machine Industrial Robots have partnered with M.A.P Services to sell Toshiba Machine robots in Australia.

M.A.P will be able the offer its manufacturing and production customers a full range of solutions from Toshiba Machine Industrial Robots



“Australia is a territory that has not previously had a proactive company like M.A.P Services marketing, supporting, and selling Toshiba Machine Industrial Robots,” said Nigel Smith, CEO of TM Robotics. “We’re excited about getting Australia up and running as we continue to explore other market sectors that provide new opportunities for our robots.”



“Increasing our robotic offerings has been a priority for us this year, so we’re thrilled to finally be able to do that by partnering with TM Robotics to provide its full line of Toshiba Machine Industrial Robots,” said Shane Gallagher, Director at M.A.P Services. “With such a robust, rigid line of robots, our customers will now have more ways to address their unique manufacturing needs than ever before.”